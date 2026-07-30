Uranium Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDRR / ISIN: US9168961038
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30.07.2026 08:15:00
Uranium Energy Is Down Sharply in 2026. Here's What the Next 10 Years Could Realistically Look Like.
Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) is an interesting nuclear power business. It is building its own uranium production, but it has also made a massive investment in a uranium reserve. At the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2026, the company had 1.46 million pounds of the nuclear reactor fuel. That helps explain why the stock has been heading lower in 2026, but also why the next 10 years could be more positive. With so much uranium in its reserves, Uranium Energy's stock serves as a proxy for uranium prices. As the uranium spot price rises and falls, so does Uranium Energy's stock price. Spot prices peaked in early 2026 and have since been falling. That's the exact path Uranium Energy's stock has tread, with the shares now down 50% from their early year peak.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Uranium Energy Corp.
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