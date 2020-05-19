Uravan Announces Hybrid Annual Meeting

CALGARY, May 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Uravan Minerals Inc. ("Uravan or the "Corporation") would like to provide an update on its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Friday May 22, 2020 (the "Meeting").

As a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation would like to ensure appropriate social distancing is in effect at the Meeting. Uravan does not plan to have a formal presentation at the conclusion of the Meeting. We strongly encourage shareholders to vote by Proxy as per the instructions in the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders as opposed to physically attending the Meeting. In connection with Meeting, the following call in numbers are provided to allow shareholders to listen to the formal portion of the Meeting:

Uravan 2020 Annual Meeting

Fri, May 22, 20201:30 PM - 2:30 PM (MDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/626209805

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073

United States: +1 (571) 317-3129



Access Code: 626-209-805



