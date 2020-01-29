Uravan Announces Termination of Letter of Intent

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated July 18, 2019 in respect of a proposed transaction between Uravan and Wellness Scientific Inc. has been terminated in accordance with its terms as a result of the proposed transaction not being completed within certain specified time periods.

Uravan will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and strategic opportunities and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

Trading of the common shares of the Corporation is expected to resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") subject to regulatory approval, on or about January 31, 2020. When trading resumes, Uravan will begin trading as a Tier 2 issuer on the TSXV.

