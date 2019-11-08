Urban Barn Blankets the Country in Support of SPCA and Humane Society Organizations Across Canada

Canadian specialty home décor destination to donate $5 from

all vegan faux fur blanket sales this holiday season

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Urban Barn, Canada's destination for specialty home décor with over 55 locations across the country, is pleased to continue spreading the warmth this holiday season with Blanket the Country, an annual campaign in support of SPCA and Humane Society organizations on a national scale.

From November 14th to December 15th, Urban Barn will be donating $5 from the sale of vegan faux fur blankets through Blanket the Country with all proceeds benefitting provincial animal welfare organizations and shelters from coast-to-coast. With a mission of making Canadians feel right at home and extending this to rescue animals, this year's campaign will support BC SPCA, Alberta SPCA, Saskatchewan SPCA, Winnipeg Humane Society and Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and their programs for animal protection and animal advocacy.

"We have always felt that pets are an important part of the family, but many pets have yet to find their forever home," says Linda Letts, President of Urban Barn. "Through Blanket the Country, we're able to extend our love of pets from our pet-friendly furniture and accessories to funding and resources for SPCA organizations and their continued efforts towards animal welfare."

Established in 2012, the annual campaign has supported a variety of welfare organizations each year, with previous programs successfully donating over 70,000 blankets to people and animals in need.

"The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society provides a variety of mission-based programs and services focused on preventing cruelty towards animals and making animal well-being a priority," says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. "With the support from programs like Blanket the Country, we are able to continue providing urgently needed care and shelter for thousands of vulnerable animals in communities across the province."

Available for purchase in-store or online, customers can choose from a variety of vegan faux fur throws and bedspreads, made from 100% synthetic materials. The campaign will also be included in Urban Barn's Holiday 2019 lookbook featuring rescue animals who have benefited from SPCA programs.



For more information on Urban Barn and Blanket the Country, please visit: www.urbanbarn.com. Urban Barn will also be launching the Blanket the Country campaign in Quebec in support of the Montreal SPCA. For more information on the campaign, please contact Thara Tremblay-Nantel, President of Thara Communications at: thara@tharacommunications.com

About Urban Barn

Canadian retailer Urban Barn curates beautiful, well-made furniture and accents, balancing a range of designs from urban contemporary to modern rustic. The Vancouver-based company opened its first location in 1990 and now operates 55+ home décor shops across the country. For more information, visit urbanbarn.com

SOURCE Urban Barn