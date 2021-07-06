Urban Life Solutions Announces Acquisition of GrassChopper Landscaping in Edmonton, AB

EDMONTON, AB, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Urban Life Solutions Inc. ("ULS"), a national outdoor maintenance company headquartered in Calgary with its Eastern Head office in Ottawa, is pleased to announce the combination and merger of GrassChopper LandscapingLtd. ("GrassChopper") into its Canadian based operations.

Founded in 2001, GrassChopper is celebrating its 20th year in business, servicing the Edmonton Capital Region in commercial landscape construction, grounds maintenance, and snow and ice management. GrassChopper brings a team of 70 highly trained and dedicated landscape management professionals to ULS which will increase its dominance in the Western Canadian market. "We are very excited to be combining forces with ULS in this exciting chapter of growth and opportunity. I am honored to be working along side such a respected group of professionals and leaders in our industry. The future looks bright as we bring the best people, equipment, and industry knowledge to our growing client base in central and northern Alberta", commented Trevor Ross the Owner and President of GrassChopper.

"It is very exciting to see our company continue to evolve into a National Outdoor Service Solution Provider. As a Canadian company we are all proud to find a way to bring the best together under one brand, with one common goal", stated Steve Wheatcroft, CEO of ULS. "As we grow, it is key that we find quality partners like Trevor's group at GrassChopper to continue to build our brand and service offering. We know that top quality companies with great teams behind them add value, not only to ULS, but to the great clients we work with daily. Bringing together the best will drive us to reach our goal of servicing our growing list of Municipal, Government, and National Management Clients while Building a United Team to Care for Our Outdoor World."

Urban Life Solutions currently provides snow and ice management, landscape maintenance, landscape enhancements, garbage collection, street sweeping, and asphalt maintenance to over 100 cities, towns, and municipalities across Canada.

Signal Hill Equity Partners provided the financing to facilitate the transaction and continues to be a key partner in the growth of ULS as one of Canada's largest national outdoor maintenance providers.

