+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 22:19:05

Urban Outfitters Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $31.53 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $53.55 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.05 billion from $0.93 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $31.53 Mln. vs. $53.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Urban Outfitters Inc.mehr Nachrichten