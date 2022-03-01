Urban Outfitters Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $40.95 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $28.57 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.95 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.0% to $1.33 billion from $1.09 billion last year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $40.95 Mln. vs. $28.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year.