Urban Outfitters Aktie
WKN: 888903 / ISIN: US9170471026
|
05.01.2026 22:54:03
Urban Outfitters Insider Sells $1.4 Million in Stock With Shares Up 31% This Past Year
On Dec. 29 and Dec. 30, Margaret Hayne, the Co-President & CCO of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), indirectly sold 18,666 shares of the apparel brand valued at approximately $1.4 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($75.63); the post-transaction value is based on the Dec. 30 market close price ($75.63).Urban Outfitters operates hundreds of stores across its banner brands: Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, and Free People. The company’s integrated business model combines retail, wholesale, and subscription services to capture diverse revenue streams and adapt to evolving consumer preferences. Urban Outfitters’ focus on curated, experiential retail and digital engagement provides a competitive edge in the dynamic apparel and lifestyle sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Urban Outfitters Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.11.25
|Urban Outfitters-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Anleger feiern starke Quartalszahlen (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|Ausblick: Urban Outfitters öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.11.25