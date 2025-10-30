Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
Urgent: Joby Aviation Investors Need to Know About This Recent FAA Update
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is nearing the final step toward FAA approval, and investors are watching closely. With Delta Air Lines as a partner and strong cash reserves, Joby could be on the verge of commercial launch -- and a potential stock surge to match. This may be the moment Joby takes flight.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 27, 2025. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
