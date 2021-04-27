Urikar AT1 - the World's First AI-Powered Massage Gun Has Officially Arrived at Amazon

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Urikar announced its new AT1 percussion massage gun, introducing a powerful muscle pain-relieving experience and advanced intelligent massage head recognition technology that push the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of a massage gun. Now, this revolutionary deep tissue massager officially arrives at Amazon.

This newly launched Urikar AT1 model features an Italian made STM chip, which makes it instantly recognize the massage head as soon as people insert it based on data obtained from its sensors, then gives them full instructions on screen covering all aspects of their massage, including where to massage, at what speed, for how long, and so on. Also, AT1's infrared sensor enables smart percussive speed adaptation based on the distance between the device and body, which can greatly prolong the battery life. Powered by a professional-grade brushless motor that uses patented QuietPower 2.0 Technology, AT1 delivers up to 65lbs of no-stall force, 16mm amplitude, and speeds of up to 3600rpm. Users can quickly relieve soreness in large muscle groups like the quads, glutes and hamstrings, helping them warm up and recover from workouts in record time.

AT1 comes with a rechargeable 2600mAh lithium battery that provides up to 10 hours of sustained use once fully charged. This means users can use it every day for weeks without having to recharge. With 6 silicone rubber attachments available to further personalize the treatment, and the inclusion of patented elastic buffer technology, users can massage without any soft tissue damage. Simply change the head to transform the massage style and achieve the effect they're looking for. Featuring an ergonomic quadrangle handle, AT1 helps users reach anywhere, even those awkward sections of their back. Not only that, but they'll be able to comfortably apply enough pressure for a deep massage without straining their arms, hands or wrists. Users can be their own masseuse and work on any part of their body whenever they like. To learn more in this video: https://youtu.be/XHaRTF0ndig.

Aside from the Urikar AT1, Urikar creates many high-quality massage guns in addition to the Urikar AT1. The Urikar Pro 2 is for people that want a heated massage gun and Urikar Pro 3 with 30-speed levels is for people who experience muscle pains often, and both are equipped with the 180° rotating arm and intelligent noise reduction technology. To learn more about the other products from Urikar, visit their website here.

Urikar officially established is Colorado, USA in 2015. In 2019, Urikar produced the world's first AI-powered massage which highlights a user-oriented smart dashboard and a massage speed that adapts to movement. Urikar achieved annual sales surpassing 1 billion only five years after the enterprise's inception. In an effort to cultivate healthier, manageable habits in conjunction with minimizing muscle pains, Urikar remains up-to-date with the most current technological advancements.

