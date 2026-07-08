UroGen Pharma Aktie
WKN DE: A2DTCV / ISIN: IL0011407140
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08.07.2026 14:34:39
UroGen Pharma Announces FDA Clearance Of IND For UGN-501
(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma (URGN) announced the FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug application for UGN-501, a next-generation investigational oncolytic virus. The IND clearance enables initiation of a planned Phase 1 clinical study in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The Phase 1 study is expected to begin in fourth quarter of 2026 and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and feasibility of intravesical administration of UGN-501.
UGN-501 is an investigational, next-generation oncolytic virus being investigated for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. UGN-501 is designed to selectively replicate within tumor cells, resulting in direct tumor cell destruction and an anti-tumor immune response.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, UroGen shares are down 1.96 percent to $37.01.
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