28.09.2022 14:15:54
UroGen Pharma Announces Label Change For JELMYTO - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announced the FDA has authorized an extension of the in-use period for JELMYTO for pyelocalyceal solution admixture from 8 hours to 96 hours following reconstitution of the product. The company noted that the extension has implications for all stakeholders including physicians, hospitals, pharmacists and the adult patients who use its medicine to treat low-grade, upper-tract urothelial cancer.
Jeff Bova, Chief Commercial Officer, UroGen, said: "This extension expands access to JELMYTO and gives our customers greater flexibility in choosing when to mix and schedule instillations. It also prepares us for managing future growth based on increased patient volume."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
