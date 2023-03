UroGen Pharma Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) reported a net loss of $28.2 million, or net loss per ordinary share of $1.22, for the fourth quarter as compared to a loss of $28.5 million, or net loss per ordinary share of $1.27, prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

JELMYTO net product revenues for the fourth quarter were $18.1 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $18.51 million in revenue.

As of December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $100 million.

UroGen expects 2023 net product revenues from JELMYTO to be in the range of $76 to $86 million.

