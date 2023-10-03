|
03.10.2023 14:37:35
UroGen Pharma Says FDA Approves Plan For Rolling NDA Submission For UGN-102 From January 2024
(RTTNews) - Biotech company UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) announced Tuesday that it has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on plans for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution.
The FDA indicated that the current clinical development plan for UGN-102, which includes evaluation of duration of complete response (CR) at 12 months from the pivotal ENVISION trial, will support submission of an NDA for the treatment of low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC).
The FDA also agreed that the UGN-102 NDA can utilize a rolling review, allowing for early submission of the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) sections of the NDA, which is planned for January 2024.
If approved, UGN-102 has the potential to introduce a new non-surgical treatment paradigm for LG-IR-NMIBC, a subset of bladder cancer patients characterized by high recurrence rates and the need for multiple surgeries.
The UGN-102 clinical development plan centers around the Phase 3 ENVISION pivotal trial and is supported by robust clinical data from the ATLAS Phase 3 and OPTIMA Phase 2b trials.
