UroGen Secures FDA NDA Acceptance For Investigational Bladder Cancer Therapy

(RTTNews) - UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), a biotechnology company focused on urothelial and specialty cancers, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for UGN-103, an investigational treatment for adults with recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (LG-IR-NMIBC).

The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of June 14, 2027.

The NDA is supported by data from the ongoing Phase 3 UTOPIA trial, a single-arm, multicenter study evaluating the efficacy and safety of UGN-103 in 99 adults with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC.

According to the company, UGN-103 achieved a complete response rate of 77.8% at three months. Among patients who achieved a complete response, the Kaplan-Meier estimated probability of remaining event-free at six months was 94.5%.

The three-month complete response rate, six-month duration-of-response findings and safety results were consistent with those observed in the pivotal ENVISION trial of ZUSDURI, UroGen' s FDA-approved treatment for adults with recurrent LG-IR-NMIBC.

UGN-103 combines UroGen's proprietary RTGel sustained-release hydrogel technology with a mitomycin formulation designed to simplify manufacturing and reconstitution while enabling sustained drug exposure in the bladder.

UroGen said the NDA acceptance advances its efforts to develop treatment options for patients with recurrent bladder cancer. UGN-103 remains investigational and has not been approved by the FDA.

URGN is currently down 2.05% at $33.85.