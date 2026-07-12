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12.07.2026 20:11:56
UroGen's Chief Medical Officer Sold $400,000 in Stock After a 191% Run
Mark Schoenberg, Chief Medical Officer, sold 10,000 ordinary shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on July 9, 2026, for a total value of $400,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.UroGen Pharma is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with a $2 billion market capitalization, demonstrating significant growth momentum with a one-year stock appreciation of 191.31%. The company has achieved meaningful revenue scale at $140.5 million TTM while maintaining a focused pipeline strategy centered on proprietary drug delivery technologies for underserved oncology indications. UroGen's competitive advantage derives from its proprietary RTGel platform technology and its established commercial infrastructure for specialty cancer therapeutics, positioning the company as a differentiated player in the niche urothelial cancer treatment market.First, it’s important to note that this was the final trade in a 10b5-1 plan Schoenberg set almost a year ago, so the timing was locked in long before Schoenberg could know how the firm was necessarily going to be performing. He still holds nearly 120,000 shares worth close to $4.8 million, and a chief medical officer keeping a stake that size while the company's newest drug is inflecting isn't sending any signal about the science.The launch of Zusduri, UroGen’s new bladder cancer therapy, is what matters here, and it's going well. UroGen's first quarter revenue jumped 152% to $51 million, as a result of the launch, which brought in $29.2 million and more than doubled quarter over quarter after a permanent insurance billing code kicked in. CEO Liz Barrett called January's J-code "a major inflection point," and unique prescribers jumped to 256 from 102 in a single quarter. More recently, the firm announced that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug application for UGN-501, enabling a planned Phase 1 study in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It’s expected to begin in the fourth quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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