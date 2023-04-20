|
20.04.2023 19:25:00
Ursa Major Founder and CEO on "How I Built This" Podcast with Guy Raz
Episode Available Beginning Today, April 20
DENVER, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's leading privately funded company that focuses solely on rocket propulsion, is proud to share that founder and CEO Joe Laurienti was featured on the popular podcast "How I Build This" with Guy Raz. The episode covers topics including:
- How the United States government has been relying on rocket engines that are made in Russia for the past several decades.
- Joe's passion and aptitude for building and "tinkering" with electronics and machines since childhood.
- How Ursa Major can help the government and private space companies address their rocket engine supply problems, in part by using 3D printing.
- What it's like to walk through the aerospace industry's infamous "Valley of Death."
The episode is available broadly beginning today on NPR One, Apple Podcasts, Wondery, Audible, and on public radio stations across the country.
Connect with Ursa Major on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Ursa Major
Ursa Major is America's leading privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion engines to market for space launch and hypersonic applications. Ursa Major customers, ranging from "New Space" startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders and the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably, and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top space programs and universities. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado three years in a row. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com. For downloadable images and videos, visit https://www.ursamajor.com/media/downloadable-assets.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ursa-major-founder-and-ceo-on-how-i-built-this-podcast-with-guy-raz-301803400.html
SOURCE Ursa Major
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.