07.11.2022 14:00:00
Ursa Major to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit November 9
DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's only privately funded company that focuses solely on rocket propulsion, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit.
Ursa Major Founder and CEO, Joe Laurienti, will speak on a virtual panel on November 9 at 10 am Eastern time, along with three other prominent industry CEOs. The panel, "FedEx of Space," will be available to replay at the following link after the event: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/db/events/4tS4o7.cfm
Additional information on the Global Space Summit is available on the event website.
Ursa Major is America's only privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion engines to market for space launch and hypersonic applications. Ursa Major customers, ranging from "New Space" startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders and the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably, and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top space programs and universities and is backed by world-class investors, including XN and Explorer 1 Fund. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado two years in a row.
