Ursa Space Launches Python Toolbox API on Esri ArcGIS Pro Software

ITHACA, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a leading satellite-analytics-as-a-service provider, has announced the release of a Python toolbox for satellite analytic and data ordering within Esri ArcGIS Pro, a full-featured professional desktop GIS application.

Ursa Space leverages the world's most comprehensive and progressive satellite data virtual constellation, comprising synthetic aperture radar (SAR), Optical, and radio frequency (RF) sensing from multiple commercial sources and advanced data fusion capabilities. The end product is analytic insights into physical changes on Earth. Ursa's platform orchestrates satellite imagery and analytic services at scale, to rapidly deliver insights to customers on demand.

Requirements to run the Ursa Space API include ArcGIS Pro installation along with admin privileges unique to a customer's system, as well as a free Ursa Space Platform account. Pricing is subject to data types, and will be provided before purchase. Invoicing is conducted by Ursa Space.

"At Ursa Space, we've identified an incredible demand for off-the-shelf satellite analytic products across a number of market verticals. This integration with Esri is built to serve customers of any skill level, whether they're a SAR expert that wants raw source data, or a customer that wants 'analysis ready' data. Even customers who don't necessarily care about the data complexities and just want to benefit from what SAR analytics can provide." Billie Sims, Vice President, Partner Programs, Ursa Space Systems.

"Ursa Space's Python Toolbox API empowers Esri ArcGIS Pro to be the one-stop shop for users' radar needs," said Beau Legeer, Director of Imagery and Remote Sensing at Esri. "Using the toolbox, users can acquire analytic derivative products and analysis ready data from multiple commercial sources. An all-in-one workflow enhances the users experience by enabling them to download, process, perform change detection or feature extraction analysis, and share insights with key project stakeholders."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Ursa Space

Ursa Space Systems is a satellite-analytics-as-a-service company that leverages the world's largest, most progressive commercial satellite network and advanced data fusion capabilities to provide insights into physical changes on Earth. Our focus is on enabling automated change detection from multiple commercial sources, while eliminating the challenges of sourcing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery and performing change analytics. The company's subscription and custom services enable clients to access satellite imagery and analytic results with no geographic, political, or weather-related limitations.

Visit www.ursaspace.com for more information. For announcements, follow Ursa Space on LinkedIn and Twitter .

