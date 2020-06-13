UrtheCast to Release Q1 2020 Financial Results on June 29, 2020

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - UrtheCast Corp. (TSX: UR) ("UrtheCast" or the "Company"), a leading provider of information-rich products and services in the rapidly growing and evolving geospatial and geo-analytics markets, will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after markets close on June 29, 2020.

As previously announced, UrtheCast has relied on the Canadian Securities Administrators' blanket relief, which, in light of COVID-19 and its impact on market participants, provided a 45-day extension for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers on or before June 1, 2020. Accordingly, the Company confirms that, since the Company's 2019 annual financial statements and Annual Information Form were released on May 14, 2020, there have been no material business developments and, until the Q1 2020 financial results are filed, the Company's management and other insiders will remain subject to a trading blackout pursuant to the Company's Insider Trading Policy.

