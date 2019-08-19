UrthLeaf Introduces Safe and Disposable CBD Vape Pen for Daily Use: CBD Vape Pen for Anxiety and Relaxation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UrthLeaf (https://urthleaf.com/) recently launched a line of vape pens containing its signature extracted cannabidiol (CBD) oil. The CBD Vape Pen is a disposable, battery-operated pen that is both compact and visually satisfying. Containing no THC, UrthLeaf offers the Vape Pen as a wellness product that can be purchased singly or as a monthly subscription. The CBD Vape Pen is available directly from the UrthLeaf website.

What is CBD?

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that is found in hemp, a type of cannabis plant. Although there are no FDA-approved products that contain CBD for the mass market, CBD has a long history of therapeutic use in the holistic community and has been growing in popularity in the last decade. Claims of CBD benefits range from inflammation relief to treatment for anxiety, depression and pain. CBD can be infused into and sold in a variety of ways, from vape juice to edibles. Vaporizing CBD bypasses the digestive system and speeds up the absorption rate into the body.

The UrthLeaf CBD Vape Pen

With a sleek look, the UrthLeaf CBD Vape Pen contains the purest CBD distillate product available. Contained within a glass cartridge, the CBD oil is protected from plastic-leeching that can occur with other such pens and prevents tainting that can lead to a bad chemical taste. The pens require no charging or refills and are ready to use directly from the box.

UrthLeaf Disposable Vape Pens contain no THC and are extracted with CO2 rather than toxic solvents. The cartridges are preloaded with natural hemp terpenes and 200 mg of pure CBD isolate. Simply inhale and repeat as needed for natural relief.

Customers use CBD Vape Pens for a wide variety of reasons, but many claim that CBD oil instills a sense of calm and helps with anxiety and relaxation. Customer reviews for the UrthLeaf CBD Vape Pen have already been overwhelmingly positive:

"The UrthLeaf CBD Vape Pen has been a game changer for me. I keep it in my office drawer and use it from time to time when I feel stressed out! Which is often! … It really helps me mellow out pretty immediately with just one or two puffs. I love how there is no mind high, just more of a relaxing calm … I cannot rave about these pens enough…." —J. Decker

"I have been using CBD Vape Pens for awhile and I can honestly say UrthLeaf's CBD Vape Pens are the best I have tried. I use the CBD Vape Pens for anxiety and relaxation. They draw really well and easy and I feel the effects immediately. The key with disposable CBD Vape Pens is that the battery should last longer than the CBD oil. I have now gone through six [pens] and have never had issues with the battery dying … Great product, highly recommend." —M. Hunter

Disclaimer: This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18. This product should be used only as directed on the label. CBD is not designed to treat or cure any medical condition.

About UrthLeaf

Taking a holistic approach to wellness, UrthLeaf is the maker of a wide variety of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, and is the best source for quality, affordable products made from CBD-rich hemp. UrthLeaf cultivates organically whenever possible, uses no pesticides or harsh chemicals, and lab tests each of their products thoroughly for therapeutic effectiveness. Hemp crops are held to organic standards, from seed to extraction, by a team of farmers and hemp extraction innovators to ensure that all hemp products are below the .3 percent federal limit for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) levels. Learn more at: www.UrthLeaf.com.

