URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at July 31, 2024

Paris, August 5, 2024

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as at July 31, 2024

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 31/07/2024 139,364,104 139,364,104

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Share capital: €696,820,520

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment