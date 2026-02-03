Innovation Aktie
03.02.2026
US Department of Energy opens search for Nuclear Innovation Campus hosts
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) inviting states to express interest in hosting Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses, to modernize the nation’s full nuclear fuel cycle and strengthen America’s leadership in advanced nuclear energy. This action marks the first step towards potentially establishing voluntary Federal-State partnerships designed to advance regional economic growth, enhance national energy security, and build a coherent, end-to-end nuclear energy strategy for the country. “Unleashing the next American nuclear renaissance will drive innovation, fuel economic growth, and create good-paying American jobs while delivering the affordable, reliable and secure energy America needs to power its future,” US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a news release. “Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses give us the opportunity to work directly with states on regional priorities that support President Trump’s vision to revitalize America’s nuclear base,” Wright said. The proposed campuses could support activities across the full nuclear fuel lifecycle, including fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing used nuclear fuel, and disposition of waste. Depending on state priorities and regional capabilities, the sites could also host advanced reactor deployment, power generation, advanced manufacturing, and co-located data centers. The DOE is inviting states to provide clear statements of interest and constructive feedback on the structure of the Innovation Campuses. Submissions should outline state priorities—such as workforce development, infrastructure investment, economic diversification, or technology leadership— and describe the scope of activities the state envisions hosting. States are also encouraged to identify the funding structures, risk sharing approaches, incentives and federal partnerships required to successfully establish and sustain a full-cycle Innovation Campus. Responses to the RFI are requested by April 1, 2026. More information is here. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
