Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
|
11.10.2026 11:19:26
US: Justice Department probes Trump's press pool boycott for antitrust violation
The Department of Justice is investigating whether the five news organizations violated antitrust laws when they suspended their coverage of Trump in protest. The networks under probe are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!