Pool Aktie

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WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052

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11.10.2026 11:19:26

US: Justice Department probes Trump's press pool boycott for antitrust violation

The Department of Justice is investigating whether the five news organizations violated antitrust laws when they suspended their coverage of Trump in protest. The networks under probe are ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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