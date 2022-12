US: Stocks bounce on inflation optimism

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

WALL Street stocks jumped on Tuesday as consumer inflation data came in better than expected, as markets shifted focus to the US central bank’s upcoming policy decision.The S&P 500 ended 0.7 per cent higher at 4,019.65, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 per cent at 34,108.64.Meanwhile, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index bounced 1.0 per cent as well to 11,256.81.“The market surged with the inflation (data) this morning,” said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.He added that the S&P 500 closing over 4,000 suggests that the “year-end rally remains on course.”