US: Stocks give up gains to end lower on investor caution

WALL Street stocks shed earlier gains to end lower on Tuesday, with investors still wary of a recession and further interest rate hikes to come.Despite a bounce at the start of the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended flat at 33,136.37.The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 0.4 per cent to 3,824.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.8 per cent to 10,386.98.