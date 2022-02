US Approval for Dozens of Cancer Drugs Could Be Held Up by China Concerns

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's officially the Year of the Tiger and US regulators are questioning how some drugs developed in China earned their stripes.The approval process for over two dozen cancer drugs and a host of other medicines is in limbo as the FDA scrutinizes the quality of research behind them, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Continue reading