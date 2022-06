US Banking Group Selects Temenos Banking Cloud to Enhance its Investment in Midwest Communities

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that TS Banking Group, an Iowa-based banking institution, has selected Temenos Banking Services delivered on the Temenos Banking Cloud for a complete front-to-back digital transformation. TS Banking Group will migrate the entirety of its banking operations to Temenos’ leading open platform for composable banking. Headquartered in Treynor, Iowa, TS Banking Group is a multi-charter bank holding company, with $1.5 billion in banking and