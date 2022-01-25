|
25.01.2022 16:33:05
US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything. The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.這篇文章 US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!