US Copyright Office Rules AI Can't Copyright Its Art

If taking over local art galleries was step one on the path to world domination, then robots just faced a major setback.The US copyright office has rejected a bid to copyright artwork created by an algorithm, perhaps closing– at least, for now– an epistemological pandora's box regarding authorship and ownership in a world increasingly cohabitated by artificial intelligence.