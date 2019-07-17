US Demand for Control Technologies to Grow 2.3% Annually in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for control technologies in the US is forecast to see annual increases of 2.3% in nominal terms through 2023, according to Control Technologies: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Expanding production of appliances, electrical equipment, machinery, and other products will spur growth. Rising manufacturing activity will also support maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) aftermarket demand.

Process controls are projected to remain the largest discrete product segment through 2023. Demand will be supported by expanding nondurable goods manufacturing and strict requirements for process control in the manufacture of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

These and other key insights are featured in Control Technologies: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US control technologies demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

general-purpose industrial controls

special-purpose industrial controls

relays

industrial control parts and accessories

process controls

automated environmental controls

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Excluded from the scope of this report are personal computers that perform control-type functions. Also excluded are laboratory, search and navigation, and medical equipment. Re-exports of control technologies are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

