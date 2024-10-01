Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 16:39:17

US dockworkers' strike paralyzes shipping, threatens economy

Dockworkers at major ports along the US east coast have walked off the job after wage negotiations failed. The shutdowns could cost the economy billions of dollars a day and stoke inflation.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten