US dollar dips on dovish remarks by Fed chief

THE US dollar fell on Friday (Dec 1), after two days of gains, as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell struck a cautious tone on further interest rate moves, saying that the risk of under or over-tightening is now more balanced. The market viewed his comments as dovish, with investors pricing in expectations that the Fed is likely done raising rates. Powell said it was clear that US monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected, with a benchmark overnight interest rate “well into restrictive territory”. He noted, however, that the Fed is prepared to tighten policy further if deemed appropriate. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel