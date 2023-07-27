|
27.07.2023 10:30:31
US dollar heads for a soft landing, Asian currencies set to strengthen against it
ASIAN currencies and stocks rallied on Thursday (Jlamid expectations that interest rates were close to their peak after the US Federal Reserve hiked its target interest rate by another 25 basis points to 5.5 per cent.Markets were largely expectant of a narrowing between Asian currencies against the US dollar, as federal fund rates hit a 22-year-high on Wednesday (Jul 26) after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point to 5.5 per cent. US federal fund rates hit a 22-year-high and the US dollar fell after the Fed’s move. US equities were little changed with the S&P 500 falling less than 0.1 per cent to 4,566.75 at the close on Wednesday in New York. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said on Wednesday that it remained “highly attentive to inflation risks”, and would “continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy”. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank is no longer expecting a recession, easing concerns about the economic impact of fighting inflation. But he did not rule out further rate increases. Regardless of whether rates will continue to increase, analysts believe markets are already positioned for a tighter monetary policy stance.Investors should maintain a degree of caution when it comes to risk allocation and broader diversification in portfolios, said Kerry Craig, global market strategist, JP Morgan Asset Management, noting that while US recession risks in the near term have faded, they are still above the average level. Craig also forecasts a narrowing rate differential between the US dollar and other economies – in particular, Asian markets, as he opined that the latest round of hikes could be the last one this cycle. “This may support the outlook for Asian equity markets and rates as import inflation is reduced, as Asian currencies strengthen and central banks across the region may contemplate their own path for rate cuts to support economic activity and domestic demand,” he said. Expectations of a softer landing for the US dollar was also driven by market beliefs that a pause is on the cards, given the “sequential weakening in activity” and earlier indicated preference to not have two consecutive hikes, said Ray Sharma-Ong, investment director for multi-asset investment solutions at Abrdn. “We would also expect the USD to soften driven by expected rate differentials moving against the USD, with the Fed tilted towards pausing while other central banks like the BoE and ECB hiking,” he added.The Hang Seng Index was up 1.4 per cent; the Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.4 per cent; the SSE Composite Index, which tracks stocks traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, gained 0.4 per cent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or Kospi, expanded 0.5 per cent around noon on Thursday. Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said he expects investors to position in and around potential stimulus in China, hence reaccelerating the global trade environment.“The messaging from China’s lawmakers represents a straightforward positive adjustment in macro policy stance, particularly on the property, in turn offering a much better basis for seeing a policy put limiting a deeper dive into the macro plunge tank,” said Innes. In Singapore, the Straits Times Index rallied 0.7 per cent to 3,326.92 as at the midday lunch break on Thursday. Regionally, the Jakarta Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index grew 0.2 per cent and the Thailand SET Index lost 0.2 per cent.Michael Kelly, global head of multi-asset at PineBridge Investments, was bullish on Asian high yields as he thinks they present a “a compelling and longer-lasting opportunity to earn high carry with very low duration”.As compared to the US high yields, Asian high yields offered less breadth but with higher spreads, supported by improving credit fundamentals, he said. The analyst also likes “select emerging market equities”, as he foresees these markets will benefit from increasing cash flows without resultant monetary restraint - a trend which should reverse the extreme caution priced into China as it relaxes regulatory and monetary policy.But this would all depend on upcoming US data, to signal if the fight against inflation is truly over. “With the case for a September hike finely balanced, there could be bigger moves around any data surprise,” said analysts at HSBC. “The recent amplified reaction of the USD to a mild downside surprise on US CPI is perhaps a harbinger of the weeks ahead,” they added.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
