23.11.2022 09:52:07

US FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation

THE US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in an investigation of a recent cyberattack on German automotive supplier Continental, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 23).
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

