23.11.2022 09:52:07
US FBI joins Continental cyberattack investigation
THE US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is involved in an investigation of a recent cyberattack on German automotive supplier Continental, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 23).
Analysen zu Continental AG
|11.11.22
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|11.11.22
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.11.22
|Continental Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.22
|Continental Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|Continental Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
