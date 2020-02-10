NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

"US Fecal Microbiome Transplant Market Outlook 2025" Report Highlight:

• US Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Scenario



• US Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market Opportunity: > US$ 150 Million by 2025

• Number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market in US: >20000 by 2025

• US To Dominate Global Fecal Microbiota Transplant Market: > 50% Market Share

• Fecal Microbiota Transplant vs. Antibiotic Therapy



The human microbiota has major and vital role in the well-being of the human host, which contributes actively in the occurrence of a wide variety of diseases. Microorganisms have extensive influence throughout the human body and hence research on the Microbiota modifying methods such as Fecal Microbiota Transplant , are under investigation. Currently, US is emerging as a global leader in Fecal Microbiota Transplant market. The number of procedures of Fecal Microbiota Transplant is increasing continuously in US and it will continue to follow same trajectory in future driven by increasing awareness and high regulatory approvals. In 2018, the US Fecal Microbiota Transplant market was less than US$ 100 Million and is expected to double its size by 2025.



The strong clinical pipeline of Fecal Microbiota Transplant is acting as a major driving force for the exponential growth of US Fecal Microbiota Transplant market. There are more than 250 trials under investigation from which about 36 trials are under Phase III and phase IV of clinical development. The trials are related to different diseases such as metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, psychiatric disorders and cancer also. This will indicate a bright future of Fecal Microbiota Transplant market and continuous growth will take place in future years.



Fecal Microbiota Transplant is currently approved only for the management of C. difficile infection. As the Prevalence rate of C. difficile infection is increasing day by day, the number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant procedures will increase continuously. High efficacy of Fecal Microbiota Transplant as compared to the standard antibiotic therapy is also acting as a major driving force, which will promote the Fecal Microbiota Transplant market. The approval of Fecal Microbiota Transplant for management of inflammatory bowel disease will also take place within a year, which further enhances the number of Fecal Microbiota Transplant procedures in future and all this leads to rapid growth of Fecal Microbiota Transplant market.



