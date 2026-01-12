Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
12.01.2026 23:07:15
US federal court grants preliminary injunction allowing Revolution Wind construction to resume
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
12.1.2026 23:07:02 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News
Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted the preliminary injunction sought by Revolution Wind, LLC (‘Revolution Wind‘) regarding the December 22, 2025 suspension order issued by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM). The court’s action will allow the Revolution Wind Project (the ’Project‘) to restart impacted activities immediately while the underlying lawsuit challenging the August 22, 2025 and December 22, 2025 BOEM Director’s orders progresses. Revolution Wind will determine how best it may be possible to work with the US Administration to achieve an expeditious and durable resolution.
The Project will resume construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority, and to deliver affordable, reliable power to the Northeast.
Revolution Wind is a 50/50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners’ Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted.
