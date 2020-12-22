US Foods Exceeds $35 Million in Donations for COVID-19 Hunger Relief Efforts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that since March the company has donated more than $35 million in food and supplies to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic, the equivalent of approximately 17 million meals.

Throughout the year, US Foods worked closely with its longtime partner Feeding America and other local charitable organizations to ensure foods such as dairy, meat, produce and other non-food supplies were distributed to food banks across the country, as these charities struggled to keep their shelves filled.

"As we look back at 2020, I am grateful we have been able to support so many organizations whose mission is to help others,” said Pietro Satriano, chairman and CEO, US Foods. "The impact of COVID-19 has been felt far and wide, and our charitable partners have worked tirelessly to meet unprecedented demand. As we continue to face the challenges brought on by COVID-19, our commitment to fighting hunger will continue into the new year and beyond.”

The company has partnerships with approximately 60 Feeding America food banks across the country that have benefited from ongoing donations. One such organization is Food Lifeline, the largest food bank in western Washington, which supplies food to more than 300 food pantries, meal programs, and shelters.

"We are so appreciative for the support from US Foods as we continue to provide critical food to our partners across western Washington,” said Ryan Scott, chief development officer for Food Lifeline. "The pandemic has more than doubled the demand on our local agencies. With US Foods’ support, we are better equipped to address hunger-relief efforts in our communities and truly make a difference.”

In addition to product donations to local food banks and charitable organizations, US Foods has provided food, supplies and logistics support to meal-packing events designed to provide much-needed relief to restaurant workers, first-responders and health care workers.

About US Foods

