US Foods Fall Scoop Products Help Operators Increase Menu Profitability

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of its Fall 2022 Scoop™, themed "Money Making Menus – Products Positioned for Profits.” Fall Scoop features 22 innovative, labor-saving products that offer upsell, swap and add-on opportunities to help increase menu profitability and retain and attract diners. In today’s environment, when rising labor costs, increased food costs and diner satisfaction are the top three concerns on an operator’s mind1, US Foods is bringing solutions to help operators address these pain points and continue to drive profitable growth. With Fall Scoop, US Foods is making it easier for operators to discover on-trend, versatile, pre-prepped products that deliver profit-building menu opportunities and back-of-house cost savings.

"Our Scoop strategy to bring operators innovative, labor-saving products that will inspire new menu ideas, align with current dining trends, and address evolving cost challenges has never been more important than it is right now,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president of product development and innovation for US Foods. "The Fall Scoop line-up was developed by our culinary experts based on insights gathered from operators around the country, enabling us to deliver best-in-class products that help them overcome the most pressing challenges they face today. The unique flavor components and on-trend applications highlighted in Fall Scoop will encourage diners to spend a little more for customization and flavor exploration and create back-of-house cost savings to help boost the operator’s bottom line.”

Key product highlights from Fall Scoop include:

UPSELL WITH PREMIUM SIDES

Upsell opportunities such as premium sides will satisfy diners, help increase check averages and boost profits. Compared to a standard side option, premium sides can garner a higher menu price by an average of $33.

Monarch® Cheddar Sour Cream and Chive Potato Tots: Make it easy to add an on-trend appetizer or premium side to the meal that will inspire repeat business. This product elevates trendy "totchos” by incorporating the savory flavors of cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives inside the tots. Pre-prepped and ready to cook in less than three minutes, this item eliminates 100 minutes of labor per case as compared to making from scratch.

Make it easy to add an on-trend appetizer or premium side to the meal that will inspire repeat business. This product elevates trendy "totchos” by incorporating the savory flavors of cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives inside the tots. Pre-prepped and ready to cook in less than three minutes, this item eliminates 100 minutes of labor per case as compared to making from scratch. Chef’s Line® Breaded Cheese Curds: These Wisconsin white cheddar, hand-breaded small curds present big upsell opportunities across menu parts. Cheese curds can stand alone as a premium appetizer, serve as an upsell side with sandwiches, or as an upgraded topping for burgers. Cook time is less than three minutes and they are ready to cook out of the case, eliminating 60 minutes of labor per case as compared to making from scratch.

BOOST CHECKS WITH HIGH QUALITY SWAPS AND SWEET ADD-ONS

Customized swaps, especially ones that address dietary concerns, answer growing diner demand and can help increase profits. What’s more, driving a final check add-on with innovative and delicious desserts a diner can eat onsite or to-go can provide a profit-driving boost.

Molly’s Kitchen® Plant-Based 4 Pork Strips: Forty-six percent of operators state that they can charge an additional $1-$3 more to swap a plant-based meat alternative for a traditional protein 5 . Made from soy protein, these vegan 6 strips are lightly seasoned with salt and pepper to give maximum flexibility in recreating pork dishes such as barbeque sandwiches, tacos or bowls for vegans, flexitarians or anyone willing to pay a little more for a plant-based alternative that doesn’t compromise flavor and texture.

Forty-six percent of operators state that they can charge an additional $1-$3 more to swap a plant-based meat alternative for a traditional protein . Made from soy protein, these vegan strips are lightly seasoned with salt and pepper to give maximum flexibility in recreating pork dishes such as barbeque sandwiches, tacos or bowls for vegans, flexitarians or anyone willing to pay a little more for a plant-based alternative that doesn’t compromise flavor and texture. Devonshire® Chocolate Chip Cookie and Milk Cake: A unique spin on the classic cookies and milk, this dessert is pre-made and pre-sliced, eliminating 120 minutes of labor per case as compared to baking from scratch, delivering the ideal boost to the bottom line without additional labor costs. The two cake layers have cookies and chocolate chips baked in, separated by a creamy milk mousse, and topped with more mousse, chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips.

REDUCE LABOR TIME AND MENU COSTS WITH PRE-PREPPED ITEMS

Products that are pre-prepped and ready to use or cook in minutes help maximize inventory, minimize labor hours and reduce overall menu costs.

Chef’s Line® Mediterranean-Style Wheat Berry and White Bean Blend: This versatile grain blend features white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and red onions, and is pre-seasoned with Mediterranean flavors. It is pre-made, eliminating 120 minutes of labor per case as compared to making it from scratch. The blend also enables operators to create unique menu items, since wheat berries are not often found on menus due to their complicated and labor-intensive prep.

This versatile grain blend features white beans, spinach, cherry tomatoes and red onions, and is pre-seasoned with Mediterranean flavors. It is pre-made, eliminating 120 minutes of labor per case as compared to making it from scratch. The blend also enables operators to create unique menu items, since wheat berries are not often found on menus due to their complicated and labor-intensive prep. Patuxent Farms® Zesty Breaded Chicken Breast Filet: Inspired by the chicken sandwich wars, this product offers A-game flavor that justifies a higher menu price point. Dill pickle flavor is infused in the marinade and the breading delivers the ideal "zesty” flavor. The filet comes fully cooked, eliminating 120 hours of labor as compared to creating from scratch. It is ideal for a signature sandwich or sliced in a salad, bowl or wrap.

Visit usfoods.com to view the entire Fall Scoop line-up and to access the many free resources and tools available from US Foods such as complimentary consultations with Restaurant Operations Consultants and webinars on timely topics such as:

Fighting back against inflation

Menu engineering and profitability

Calculating labor costs to evolve with the changing labor market

Creating a strong workplace culture and benefit options to attract and retain great employees

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

1Datassential 2022

2 National Restaurant Association 2022. Bottom line impact of rising costs for restaurants

3 Nestlé Professional, Soups Salads and Sides, 2020

4 Made with ingredients derived from plants, fungi and algae; no animal-derived ingredients. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients.

5 Datassential Vegan Butchery Report 2020

6 No ingredients of animal origin. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005500/en/