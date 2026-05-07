US Foods Aktie

US Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AHWK / ISIN: US9120081099

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07.05.2026 13:03:18

US Foods Holding Corp Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $116 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $174 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $9.610 billion from $9.351 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $116 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $9.610 Bln vs. $9.351 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.

For fiscal 2026, US Foods Holding still expects adjusted income per share growth of 18% to 24%, with adjusted EBITDA growth of 9% to 13%, on sales growth of 4% to 6%.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted income of $3.98 per share, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.93 billion, on sales of $39.4 billion.

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