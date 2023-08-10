|
10.08.2023 13:37:56
US Foods Holding Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $182 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $61 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $0.79 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $9.013 billion from $8.827 billion last year.
US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $182 Mln. vs. $61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.73 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $9.013 Bln vs. $8.827 Bln last year.
