US Foods Holding Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $83 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $8.515 billion from $7.639 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $83 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $8.515 Bln vs. $7.639 Bln last year.