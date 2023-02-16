16.02.2023 13:42:04

US Foods Holding Corp Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $83 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $59 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, US Foods Holding Corp reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $8.515 billion from $7.639 billion last year.

US Foods Holding Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $83 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $8.515 Bln vs. $7.639 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu US Foods Holding Corpmehr Nachrichten