US Foods Launches VITALS Program to Help Acute Care, Senior Living and Other Healthcare Operators Overcome Industry Challenges

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the introduction of US Foods VITALS. US Foods VITALS is a new program designed for acute care, senior living and other healthcare operators, that provides access to the latest technology and operational expertise to improve operational efficiency, increase revenues, manage labor and staffing, and increase patient and resident satisfaction.

"As part of our ‘We Help You Make It’ promise to our customers, we have designed the VITALS program to provide differentiated solutions to the most critical challenges facing our healthcare foodservice operators,” said Rob Burkart, vice president, national sales field operations for US Foods. "Through an assortment of industry-leading business, menu and e-commerce solutions, we offer operators access to the latest technology and operational expertise to deliver the right solutions for the individual needs of their business, and patients or residents.”

The VITALS program specifically addresses the top challenges facing healthcare operators today including labor and staffing, cost management, and patient or resident satisfaction. More than 70% of healthcare operators report that improving employee training, improving employee retention, and managing waste is a top challenge1. In addition, more than 65% of healthcare operators report customer satisfaction as another key challenge facing their operations today1.

US Foods consultants, who have more than 450 years of combined food industry experience, will work directly with operators to design the right set of tools to best meet their needs. In fact, US Foods healthcare customers experience an average reduction of 5% in overall operational expense when fully engaged with the VITALS program. Program tools include solutions to help:

Manage labor and staffing – Proprietary tools within the VITALS program help assess staffing patterns and labor costs associated with a variety of foodservice positions in the operation. By analyzing the operator’s workforce and comparing labor costs and staffing to the industry standard using a proprietary database, the operator can better project how a desired change in staffing impacts the bottom line.

Optimize cost management – The VITALS program includes proprietary healthcare solutions to optimize operations and drive revenues by interpreting comprehensive financial analysis and creating action plans. With the plan, the operator can better implement cost strategies, such as cost savings, revenue growth and productivity enhancements to drive operational efficiencies.

Deliver increased patient and resident satisfaction – Choosing the right products for back-of-house menu development and meal execution is critical to keeping patient and resident satisfaction high. VITALS meal preference tools provide a variety of menu and recipe solutions specifically designed to meet the individual preferences of the operator's patients or residents with allergens, diet, care levels and personal preferences in mind. In addition, the tools offer procurement solutions to help make building shopping lists more accurate and automated.

The VITALS program compliments a collection of valuable online resources available for operators on the company’s website, including informational webinars and online materials and tools for restaurant operators to tackle ongoing industry challenges. To learn more about the US Foods VITALS program, visit www.usfoods.com/vitals.

