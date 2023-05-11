US Foods Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Thursday reported a profit of $75 million or $0.32 per share for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $16 million or $0.07 per share in the previous-year quarter, driven by growth in volume as well as price.

Excluding special items, earnings were $125 million or $0.50 per share.

Quarterly sales increased 9.5% to $8.542 billion from $7.798 billion last year.

For the full year, the company has confirmed its adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $2.45-$2.65.