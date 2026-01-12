US Futures Might Edge Lower Ahead Of Opening Bell

(RTTNews) - Fed speeches might be the highlight on Monday. This week's trading may be impacted by reaction to the latest batch of U.S. economic data.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 346.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 38.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 205.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday positive. The Dow rose 237.96 points or 0.5 percent to 49,504.07, the Nasdaq advanced 191.33 points or 0.8 percent to 23,671.35 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.82 points or 0.7 percent to 6,966.28.

On the economic front, the 3-year Treasury Notes Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

St. Louis Federal President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before an MNI webinar at 10.35 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will moderate a discussion with the CEO of Intercontinental Exchange at 12.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak at the North Carolina Bankers Association Economic Forecast Forum at 12.45 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote before the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations at 6.00 pm ET.

Asia shared closed on a positive note on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.1 percent from the previous close of 4,120.43 to finish trading at 4,165.29.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange gained 377 points or 1.44 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 26,608.48.

Equity markets in Japan are closed for a holiday.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,759.40, gaining 42 points or 0.48 percent from the previous close of 8,717.80.