US General Anesthesia Drugs Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "US General Anesthesia Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Intravenous and Inhalational), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the US general anesthesia drugs market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "US General Anesthesia Drugs Market"

39 – Tables

43 – Figures

118 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=713

The rising prevalence of cancer, rapid growth in geriatric population, and increasing number of emergency surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the US general anesthesia drugs.

Intravenous anesthesia drugs accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019.

Based on the route of administration, US general anesthesia drugs market is categorized into inhalational anesthesia drugs and intravenous anesthesia drugs. The inhalational anesthesia drugs is further categorized into sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane and nitrous oxide. Similarly, intravenous anesthesia drugs are further categorized into propofol, benzodiazepines, ketamine, methohexital sodium and others intravenous general anesthesia drugs. The intravenous segment accounted for the largest share of the market. General intravenous anesthesia drugs are less expensive and do not require expensive machines for administration which contributes to the high market share of the segment.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share in the market in 2019

Based on end user, the US general anesthesia drugs market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The massive patient footfall in hospitals and the increasing number of surgeries performed in these facilities are the factors responsible for the largest share of the segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=713

The US general anesthesia drugs market is dominated by a few established players such as Baxter International Inc. (US), Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), Piramal Enterprises Limited (India), AbbVie (US), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Par Pharmaceutical (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Viatris/Mylan (US), Novartis AG (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), AstraZeneca plc (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (Germany), Sanofi (France), Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), Akorn (US), and Apotex (Canada) among others.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=713

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/operating-room-management-market-175407912.html

Depth of Anesthesia Monitoring Market by Product (Devices, Consumables), Device (Module, Standalone), Mode of Purchase (Group Purchasing Organization, Direct Purchase), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Clinic) - US Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/depth-anesthesia-monitoring-market-243124200.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/anesthesia-drugs-ketamine-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/anesthesia-drugs.asp

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-general-anesthesia-drugs-market-worth-2-4-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301222042.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets