US government secures 10% stake in Trilogy Metals

The US government has become a 10% owner of Trilogy Metals (TSX: TMQ) after closing a $35.6-million investment aimed at advancing the company’s critical minerals projects in Alaska.

The investment will support exploration and development of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) in northwestern Alaska. The properties are held by Ambler Metals, a 50/50 joint venture between Trilogy and Australian miner South32 (ASX, LON, JSE: S32).

Trilogy and South32 are expected to split the proceeds and have committed to reinvesting the money in the UKMP. Following the transaction, South32’s direct ownership of Trilogy has been diluted to 6% from 10.7%.

The investment deepens Washington’s involvement in a potential new US source of copper, zinc and other metals considered important to domestic supply chains.

The government is also backing infrastructure and permitting initiatives that could help unlock the remote Ambler mining district.

Arctic advances

The UKMP covers about 190,929 hectares and includes the high-grade Arctic polymetallic deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit.

Arctic was added in May to the US government’s FAST-41 program, which is designed to improve coordination among federal agencies and accelerate permitting for major infrastructure and critical minerals projects.

The latest technical report outlines a 13-year mine life averaging annual payable production of 149 million lb. copper and 173 million lb. zinc. The proposed operation would also produce 26 million lb. lead, 32,538 oz. gold and 2.8 million oz. silver a year.

Trilogy has submitted its Clean Water Act Section 404 permit application for Arctic to the US Army Corps of Engineers. The company says the Section 404 authorization is the project’s only key federal permit, with other approvals handled by state and local authorities.

Trilogy expects the federal permitting process to conclude in late 2028.

Development remains dependent on securing approvals and infrastructure for a remote region of Alaska. The projects have also faced environmental and indigenous opposition, particularly surrounding construction of an access route through the region.

Road backing

President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to advance permitting for the proposed 340-km Ambler Road, which would provide industrial access to the UKMP and other mineral projects in the district.

The Biden administration had previously blocked the road over environmental concerns.

The Department of War said it is committed to working in good faith to help facilitate financing for the road in coordination with the State of Alaska and the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, which is responsible for the project.

For Trilogy, federal ownership now puts Washington directly on its shareholder register while the government simultaneously works to advance the infrastructure and permitting needed to develop the company’s principal assets.

The investment highlights a broader US push to use government capital, faster permitting and infrastructure support to develop domestic critical mineral supplies and reduce reliance on foreign sources.

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