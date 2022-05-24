+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 17:33:00

US HealthVest to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest announced today that Richard Kresch, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference. The presentation details are as follows:

Date:  Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:  https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/us.h/1775550

The presentation will be webcast live using the link above and a replay will be available on US HealthVest's corporate website (www.ushealthvest.com) following the event.

About US HealthVest
US HealthVest is an innovative developer of psychiatric hospitals with locations in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston and Indianapolis markets. US HealthVest's portfolio of hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission and provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-healthvest-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2022-healthcare-conference-301554143.html

SOURCE US HealthVest

