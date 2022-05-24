NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US HealthVest announced today that Richard Kresch, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference. The presentation details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/us.h/1775550

The presentation will be webcast live using the link above and a replay will be available on US HealthVest's corporate website (www.ushealthvest.com) following the event.

About US HealthVest

US HealthVest is an innovative developer of psychiatric hospitals with locations in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Boston and Indianapolis markets. US HealthVest's portfolio of hospitals are accredited by The Joint Commission and provide specialized psychiatric care to patients with a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services. For more information, please visit www.ushealthvest.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-healthvest-to-present-at-the-jefferies-2022-healthcare-conference-301554143.html

SOURCE US HealthVest