US LBM ACQUIRES GEORGIA TRUSS

National building materials distributor expands manufacturing capabilities in Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses.

Georgia Truss designs, manufacturers and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.

Georgia Truss will operate as part of US LBM's Brand Vaughan Lumber, which has multiple locations in Georgia, including a floor and roof truss manufacturing facility outside of Atlanta that opened earlier this year. Brand Vaughan supplies a wide range of building materials to professional builders, such as lumber, engineered wood products, windows, exterior and interior doors and trim, rebar, roofing and siding. Additionally, Brand Vaughan provides installation services, including structural framing, siding, windows, housewrap, millwork, and exterior and interior doors.

"Georgia Truss is a respected name in the Atlanta region, and we're excited they have joined US LBM," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The combination of Georgia Truss and our recently opened truss facility expands US LBM's manufacturing capabilities in the Atlanta area, allowing us to meet the continued demand for structural framing products in a key Southeast housing market."

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact: Timothy Wirth

US LBM Communications

484-886-5705

tim.wirth@uslbm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-acquires-georgia-truss-301665894.html

SOURCE US LBM