17.11.2022 21:43:00

US LBM EXPANDS IN NEW YORK METRO AREA WITH NEW LOCATION

Leading building materials distributor grows product offering and reach in New Jersey suburbs

WHIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has expanded its reach in the New York metropolitan area, opening a new roofing and siding focused location in Whippany, New Jersey.

US LBM’s new Universal Supply location in Whippany, New Jersey.

The new location will provide contractors, remodelers and homebuilders in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City access to the industry's premier roofing and siding brands.

"The Whippany location, in combination with similar roofing and siding focused locations we've opened over the past two years in nearby Paterson and Newark in northern New Jersey, expands US LBM's coverage in an important specialty category in a high-volume metropolitan market," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson.

The new location will operate under US LBM's Universal Supply division. In addition to Universal Supply, US LBM's brands in the area include Feldman Lumber and Direct Cabinet Sales.

US LBM is the largest privately owned full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Timothy Wirth 


US LBM Communications


484-886-5705


tim.wirth@uslbm.com

U.S. LBM Logo (PRNewsfoto/US LBM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-lbm-expands-in-new-york-metro-area-with-new-location-301682135.html

SOURCE US LBM

